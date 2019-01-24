Jessica Biel regrets trying to look ''sexy'' and showing too much skin on the red carpet when she was younger.
The 36-year-old actress admitted her early red carpet choices were ''always about the body'' and though she knows that's a typical ''vibe'' for someone in their early 20s, she wishes she'd experimented with different styles of dress.
Speaking to fellow actress Ellie Bamber for America's In Style magazine, she said: ''I wish I would've explored some different shapes, and not gone so sexy all the time. I think if you look at some of my earlier choices, maybe it didn't need to always be about the body. I know it's a vibe that you feel when you're young, but still that's what I would've done a little.''
The 'Blade: Trinity' actress - who has three-year-old son Silas with husband Justin Timberlake - also admitted that it took her time to grow into her femininity and learn more about fashion and accessorising her looks.
She said: ''It took me a minute to get into those types of womanly things, like bags and shoes, but in my early 20s a light bulb went off and I was like, 'Oh, I get it now.'''
But Jessica now embraces getting glam on the red carpet because she can wear more ''super fashion'' garments for photocalls that wouldn't be appropriate in her everyday life.
She explained: ''For me, fashion is fun because you can be one thing one moment, and something completely different another moment. I just try to find a balance.
''Some things that are super fashion don't make a lot of sense on the red carpet. My off-duty look is usually just jean on jean with a pair of high-tops.''
