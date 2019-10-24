Jessica Biel wants to work in a morgue and she is ''fascinated'' by the human body and anatomy.
Jessica Biel wants to work in a morgue.
The 'Limetown' star is ''fascinated'' by the human body and anatomy and would love a chance to work in a mortuary.
Speaking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she said: ''I have to be an investigative journalist, which is what I really want to do, or like work at the morgue. It's like one or the other. I'm fascinated by the human body, the anatomy - I want to see the muscles, show me the thing, show me the bones.''
Meanwhile, Jessica has another big job - being her husband Justin Timberlake's ''number one fangirl''.
Posting a sweet tribute to her husband on his birthday, she wrote at the time: ''A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren't enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you. Here's to a spectacular year ahead. I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you're a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII. (sic)''
And Jessica had previously revealed her and Justin's relationship works because they're both ''selfish''.
Opening up about their ''similarities'', she said: ''We really have a lot of similarities. We believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. Also, in the business, we're very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers - about being focused and driven - and if you have someone who shares the same values as you, it's like, 'Score!'''
