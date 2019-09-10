Jessica Biel wants to be Justin Timberlake's ''boss''.

The 37-year-old actress is keen to collaborate with her husband on a future project but would be most interested in serving as a producer on something he would star in.

Asked if she'd ever work with Justin, Jessica said: ''I would love to produce him in something -- I would love to be his boss.''

Jessica can next be seen in Facebook Watch thriller 'Limetown' as Lia Haddock, a woman who investigates the secret behind the disappearance of an entire town, and the brunette beauty admitted she doesn't know why she takes on such tough roles.

She said: ''I don't know why I continue to make myself suffer like this, but I love it -- I love it! I love these characters filled with pathos and trauma and family history and dysfunction.''

''You want to explore these human things, you want to explore why people do the things they do -- even the strange things they do -- and how they react. That's the joy in it.''

The 'Sinner' star - who has four-year-old son Silas with the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker - insisted the dark roles are no reflection on who she really is.

She told US TV show 'Extra': I am a very nice, normal person. I don't do anything weird at home, really. I like that, too -- I like the contradiction.''

And Jessica is desperate to find some lighter material to work on next.

She said: ''Believe me, I am trying to find a comedy. I'm trying to find a romance so I can just be nice and smile.''