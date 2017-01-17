Jessica Biel would love to make music with her husband Justin Timberlake.

The 34-year-old actress - who wed the singer in 2012 - has already collaborated with her pop superstar husband, 35, on the score for the musical drama 'The Book of Love', and because of how well they got on working together she wouldn't rule out the chance to write music with her husband.

Asked if they'll work together again, she told InStyle magazine: ''Nothing specific, but I think we had such a good time working together, and It was in just the right kind of capacity where we weren't on top of each other, in terms of both of us trying to compete with a particular lane.

''I think we would really work very well together, and it was an enjoyable experience.

''It's nice to be able to spend a lot of time with your partner in a different way, not just hanging out at home, and not just doing whatever ... working together was really inspiring.''

And it wouldn't be completely unfamiliar ground for Jessica - who shares 21-month-old son Silas with Justin - to record vocals as she has a background in musical theatre and is a trained vocalist.

She said: ''I've sort of been trained as more of a stage singer, like musical theatre.''

Jessica feels she would be in safe hands with the 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker as she believes he makes ''the best music around''.

Asked how likely it is that they will team up for a songwriting session, she admitted: ''You never know ... that would be super fun.

''He obviously writes, in my opinion, some of the best music around, so I would not be going wrong if he was writing something for me to sing, or whatever.''