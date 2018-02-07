Jessica Biel has already started giving sex education to her two-year-old son Silas, as she believes there's ''no shame'' in learning about your body from an early age.
The 35-year-old actress shares her toddler with her husband Justin Timberlake, and after starring in a hilarious sex education video alongside Chelsea Handler - which encourages women to familiarise themselves with their bodies - she has admitted she has already begun teaching her young son about his own body.
Speaking at the 2018 MAKERS Conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday (06.02.18), she said: ''I have a two-and-a-half-year-old [and] we're starting [sexual education] now. We're using technical terms ... we shower together, and [we say], 'This is what I've got. This is what you've got.' We just talk about it. I know it's really young, but I really believe that if you start this early, there's no shame.''
And 'The Sinner' star believes it's important to teach her son to ''respect'' himself and other people.
She added: ''I don't want to tell him, 'Keep your private parts,' and this and that. It's a beautiful thing. You have it and mine is different and it's cool, man. We have to respect ourselves and respect each other. So I believe it starts really young.''
Jessica - who married 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker Justin, 37, in 2012 - even credits being educated for helping her feel more ''confident'' with her body in the bedroom.
She said: ''[I'm] still learning too, [but] it's just made everything better because I feel more confident to just tell the truth.
''I feel confident to say, 'You know what? I'm not feeling it,' or, 'This doesn't feel good' or, 'I like this.' And I think that takes a long time.''
The 'Total Recall' actress also claimed she's ''always trying to have a higher sexual IQ'', and said her best piece of advice when it comes to sex was: ''Don't do it in the ocean.''
