Jessica Biel has admitted she was ''surprised'' by how long it took her to get pregnant before she welcomed son Silas Randall into the world two years ago.
Jessica Biel was ''surprised'' by how long it took her to get pregnant.
The 'Total Recall' star welcomed son Silas Randall - who she shares with husband Justin Timberlake - into the world two years ago but admits her journey towards her pregnancy wasn't as smooth sailing as she thought.
Speaking on Good Morning America, she said: ''We all know how to have a family, but it's not as easy as we think it is anymore. Sometimes it takes a long time to become pregnant, and that's what I was surprised about with myself and my own knowledge or misinformation about my own body.''
Meanwhile, Jessica previously confessed she is Justin ''number one fangirl''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''A picture says a thousand words. And thank goodness because there aren't enough to express ALL the aspects of my love and respect for you. Here's to a spectacular year ahead. I'm so proud of all you've accomplished and all that is ahead for you. plus you're a super hot dad. A ninja dad. A kiddie teeth brushing, Jedi sleep mind tricking, intimidating dad voice disciplining SUPER HOT DAD. I love you, you hot dad.. I'm here, right by your side, OG fan girl #1. Happy birthday, my beloved. Now go crush it this weekend at SB LII. (sic)''
And the 35-year-old actress previously revealed her and Justin's relationship works because they're both ''selfish''.
Opening up about their ''similarities'', she added: ''We really have a lot of similarities. We believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. Also, in the business, we're very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers - about being focused and driven - and if you have someone who shares the same values as you, it's like, 'Score!'''
'Smalls Change (Meditations Upon Ageing)' arrives in April.
The two awards have made for a great 72nd birthday present for the country music icon.
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
What could have been an intriguing look at how Alfred Hitchcock created one of his...
Alfred Hitchcock was in his sixties and struggling to come up with a fresh idea...
Audiences weren't exactly clamouring for a remake of that 1990 sci-fi hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger...
It is an uneasy period in human history, with the nation states of Euromerica and...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
On New Year's Eve, there is no better place to be than New York. All...
Jarringly over-edited with virtually no space for character or plot coherence, Carnahan's noisy movie strains...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...