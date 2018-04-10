Jessica Biel believes she and her husband Justin Timberlake are so strong because they communicate with one another.
Jessica Biel believes ''communication'' is the secret to her happy marriage.
The 36-year-old actress has been married to Justin Timberlake, with whom she has three-year-old son Silas, for five years now and is adamant the reason they're so strong is because they talk to one another about how they're feeling.
Asked her secret to a healthy relationship, Jessica told People magazine: ''Communication, communication, communication.
''The ability to be honest about how you're feeling and what your needs are. Just be able to communicate really honestly with your partner. That's worked for us so far. I would never want to speak on anyone else's relationship, but that's what we do.''
And the couple certainly aren't afraid to show off their strong relationship to the world and the 37-year-old singer recently shared a sweet photograph on Instagram of Jessica embracing him from behind along with the caption: ''She's got my back.''
The pair are currently focusing on their individual careers but have made no secret of the fact they'd like to add another little one to their brood - and hope it's a girl.
Justin said recently: ''I want to have as many kids as we can, if I'm being honest. I've never felt more inept my life. You wake up and all of a sudden there's this human being you're responsible for.''
However, Jessica may need a little more time to get over the trauma of giving birth to Silas as she was left in ''shock'' when she was rushed in for an emergency C-section.
She said recently: ''Our story with Nanny Connie started the day we brought our son home from the hospital. That may sound like a normal statement coming from new parents, except our birth plan was anything but normal. We had two midwives, one doula, one meditation birthing class, a ton of hippie baby books, and a lovely home in the Hollywood Hills that we had turned into a labor training facility that we called The Octagon. So, not exactly normal.
''When all our plans fell apart and the serene, natural childbirth we had envisioned ended with a transfer to the hospital and an emergency C-section, we arrived home exhausted, disillusioned, and totally in shock.
''I was obsessed with everything organic, toxin-free, natural, and homeopathic for our kid, who came into this world in an operating room through an incision. I was a dictator, making myself and my husband insane!''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
What could have been an intriguing look at how Alfred Hitchcock created one of his...
Alfred Hitchcock was in his sixties and struggling to come up with a fresh idea...
Audiences weren't exactly clamouring for a remake of that 1990 sci-fi hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger...
It is an uneasy period in human history, with the nation states of Euromerica and...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
On New Year's Eve, there is no better place to be than New York. All...
Jarringly over-edited with virtually no space for character or plot coherence, Carnahan's noisy movie strains...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...