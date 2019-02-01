Jessica Biel has posted a sweet tribute to her husband Justin Timberlake on his birthday and blamed him for giving her smile lines.
Jessica Biel says she is ''the luckiest human'' to be married to Justin Timberlake.
The 36-year-old actress - who has three-year-old son Silas with the 'Suits & Tie' hitmaker - marked her spouse's 38th birthday (31.01.19) by posting a throwback picture of the couple underwater on Instagram, and admitted she doesn't mind having ''smile lines'', which she quipped are caused by her husband's jokes, because he fills her with so much ''joy and laughter''.
Alongside the snap, she wrote: ''Since the days of embarrassing pink ruffled bikinis and underwater photo shoots, you have been infusing my life with so much joy and laughter that I blame YOU for my smile lines.
''But I wouldn't trade them for the world. I wear them with pride knowing that I am the luckiest human around to have the honor of hearing your jokes, your words, your voice, ever day of my life. (sic)''
Justin spent his birthday performing at Madison Square Gardens in New York, for his rescheduled 'Man of the Woods Tour' date - which he was forced to pull out of after damaging his vocal chords.
The night before his birthday, Justin shared a video of Jessica asleep and jokingly sang happy birthday to himself.
She then woke up and laughed: ''I'm just preparing for our big night out. Just preparing.''
He captioned the humorous clip: ''Gotta work tomorrow for my bday so wifey really going all out tonight.''
Earlier this month, the 'Total Recall' star heaped praise on the 'Say Something' hitmaker - who she tied the knot with in 2012 - for keeping their family together.
She said: ''We're constantly reading each other's lines for auditions but honestly, this man held my family together.
''He held our family together. Without you, I would probably be divorced and sad and pitiful. I really do appreciate it is all I'm saying.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
What could have been an intriguing look at how Alfred Hitchcock created one of his...
Alfred Hitchcock was in his sixties and struggling to come up with a fresh idea...
Audiences weren't exactly clamouring for a remake of that 1990 sci-fi hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger...
It is an uneasy period in human history, with the nation states of Euromerica and...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
On New Year's Eve, there is no better place to be than New York. All...
Jarringly over-edited with virtually no space for character or plot coherence, Carnahan's noisy movie strains...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...