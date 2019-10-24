Jessica Biel's son was ''not excited'' about skiing.

The 37-year-old actress has four-year-old Silas with her husband Justin Timberlake, and has said that despite the couple's best efforts to bring Silas on an exciting ski holiday, the tot wasn't impressed by the thrilling sport.

She said: ''We tried, I think, too early. He was two or two and a half. My kid, he was like [mimic's Silas in a huge coat], 'What is this?!' And then you put the skis on and he was like, 'Really? Seriously?!' ... He was not excited about it.''

But Jessica also admitted that she isn't a huge fan of skiing either, as she prefers to snowboard.

After years of going down slopes on a board rather than skis, the 'Limetown' star is planning on returning to skis, but says learning the ropes alongside her young son hasn't been the best idea.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', she added: ''It is not a good look!''

And although skiing isn't always the best family activity, Jessica previously admitted she would be a ''depressive mess'' if it wasn't for her family.

In 2017, the 'Sinner' star revealed her role in the show - in which she plays a young mother who commits an act of violence with no explanation - would have left her as a ''blob on the floor'' if she didn't have her loved ones to support her.

She said: ''I do not want to bring that home. It is so intense. Thank goodness for [my family] because otherwise I'd be a depressive mess, like a blob on the floor eating cake balls consistently. I come back and I have fun and I smile and I get to be silly because at work, I don't get to do that.''

The 'Total Recall' actress - who married Justin in 2012 - also said motherhood has made her ''more emotional and more sensitive'', and has ''informed everything in her life''.

She said: ''I don't know if that sounds kind of goofy. I just feel like I'm always ready for anything and everything at this point. Motherhood informs everything in your life. I'm more emotional, more sensitive, more everything to the world.''