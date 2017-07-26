Jessica Biel's son is a ''mini'' version of her husband Justin Timberlake.

The 35-year-old actress thinks two-year-old Silas shares the ''daddy swagger'' of her 36-year-old spouse - who she married in 2012 - and joked she is ''a little intimidated'' by the tot's sense of style because he always looks ''cool''.

She said: ''It's kind of like a mini Justin, it's his style, he's got like a daddy swagger...he's on the list.''

The 'Total Recall' actress also shared her top tip for ensuring a day out with her son goes smoothly - snacks.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: ''I do not leave the house [without snacks].

''I'm gonna have pretzels, veggie sticks, apple - I'm gonna have supplies!''

Elsewhere on the programme, the brunette beauty joked her marriage was over after losing a game of charades in a tiebreaker of one of Justin's songs.

Jessica had teamed with Jimmy against actor Matt Bomer, 39, and country singer Kelsea Ballerini, 23, and the presenter and the 'Magic Mike' star ended the game by miming 'Cry Me a River' and the actress failed to guess it.

She quipped afterwards: ''I'm going to get divorced.''

The 'Illusionist' star previously admitted Justin and Silas are ''the same person'' and already share a love of golf.

She said: ''[They are] like the same person.

''They like to sit and watch golf together. The only TV that Silas is allowed to watch is the Golf Channel, which is really funny.''

But Jessica doesn't want her son to follow in her Justin's footsteps musically and become a performer when he is older.

Speaking previously about her plans for her child's future, she said: ''There's one thing I don't want for him. I really don't want him to be a musician.

''I know what you're thinking. Good luck to me, right?

''I watch what Justin goes through and he is at the top of his game. He has access to work with any producer and he can actually get songs on the radio. And, this is from someone who makes great music - he tours and makes it look very easy.

''But he's been working for years and years and years to get to where he is.

''I already have this image of [Silas] as a struggling musician.

''I just want him to be like an engineer or a doctor, something like that.''