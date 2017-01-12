Jessica Biel's restaurant is ''not making money''.

The 34-year-old actress - who has 20-month-old son Silas with husband Justin Timberlake - opened the family-friendly Au Fudge in West Hollywood over the summer but thinks it will take a while for business to get off the ground and admitted it is ''way harder'' than one of her other ventures, film production.

She told talk show host Jimmy Kimmel: ''[We're] definitely not making money.

''Nobody's making money in the restaurant business, in my experience, at least not yet.''

The 'Total Recall' star created the establishment to allow families to go somewhere with their kids for a nutritious meal, while also being able to catch up with their friends.

She said: ''My friend group, my friends who had kids before I did, wanted to go hang out with them, but they were stuck going to Chuck E. Cheese's birthday parties. Or, they had kids and they didn't have a babysitter. What do you do, where do you go?''

And little Silas has already approved of a lot of the menu.

Jessica revealed: ''Last time we were in, he was chowing down on the chicken nuggets. He really likes the French fries, and he's a big fan of the mac and cheese. And the cauliflower purée was a big hit. So I think we're doing OK.''

Jimmy recently took his two-year-old daughter Jane - who he has with wife Molly McNearney - to the restaurant and was very impressed by the experience, which saw his little girl taken away by an au pair to have fun with art projects and other activities while he and his spouse enjoyed their meal.

He said: ''You walk in the restaurant and they check your kid like a coat.

''It's a very good idea. Chuck E. Cheese's is my vision of hell.''