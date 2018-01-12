Jessica Biel channelled Jessica Rabbit at the Critics' Choice Awards.

The 'Sinner' actress had her hair styled into a ''big magic wave'' on the blue carpet at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on Thursday (11.01.18), and her hairdresser Adir Abergel thinks her look is one which the 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit?' animates character would have sported if she'd travelled into the future.

Adir told E! News: ''[Jessica's hair] had one big magic wave with a smooth finish toward the bottom.

''It was modern version of a classic style.''

The 35-year-old actress - who has two-year-old son Silas with husband Justin Timberlake - sported a sheer gown from Oscar de la Renta's spring 2018 collection which featured black tulle with ruby and bonded laser-cut leather, and Adir was keen to mimic the sheen of the leather patches when doing his famous client's hair.

He explained: ''I wanted something classic, kind of playful and more polished.''

The hairstylist, who is the co-founder of Virtue, used his company's own Uplifted Volumising Whip on Jessica's roots, as well as an anti-frizz cream from mid-shaft to ends to create the polished texture.

He then blowdried her locks with a round brush and, after creating a deep side parting, he used curling tongs to create thick barrel curls, which were pinned into place.

After that, Jessica was given some time out of his chair as Adir insisted it was important to ''let it cool'' before he backcombed her roots, then brushed out her locks and applied a hairspray to hold and serum for shine.

He said: ''It's a luxurious, glorious mane that everyone wants right now.''