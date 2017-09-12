Jessica Biel's house is ''covered'' in mess now that her son is two years old, and she teased she's thrilled when he finally goes to sleep.
Jessica Biel's house is ''covered'' in mess now that her son is two years old.
The 35-year-old actress has her son Silas with her husband Justin Timberlake, and has revealed that since the tot entered the ''terrible twos'' in April, she is finding their family home to be more and more messy.
During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' the show host asked how many of her surfaces had been dirtied by Silas, and Jessica said: ''Every square inch. And if it's not the hopeful chocolate, it's stickers, and Play-Doh, and Gak, and crumbs and who knows. Everything is covered with everything.''
And 'The Sinner' star is relieved when her son finally goes to sleep, and finds herself becoming angry when anyone disturbs him from his slumber.
She said: ''God forbid they wake up in the middle of the night. You know, if you wake my kid up in the middle of the night by accident, you're dead to me.''
The brunette beauty also teased that it's usually her husband Justin, 36, and his friends who makes the most noise around the house.
She added: ''That's right. Not my friends. My friends are quiet, demure, modest. He's a wild musician.''
However, it's not just the ''terrible twos'' stage that Jessica and Justin have to worry about, as she's equally as cautious for Silas' next birthday, when he turns into a ''three-teen''.
She bemoaned: ''This is terrible, but I've heard so much about the 'three-teens.' The 3-year-olds are called the 'three-teens' because they're so insane that they're just like having tiny teenagers, which is way worse than having big teenagers, I think.''
The novel's author saw a cut of the film and loved each of the changes the movie's director had made.
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
What could have been an intriguing look at how Alfred Hitchcock created one of his...
Alfred Hitchcock was in his sixties and struggling to come up with a fresh idea...
Audiences weren't exactly clamouring for a remake of that 1990 sci-fi hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger...
It is an uneasy period in human history, with the nation states of Euromerica and...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
On New Year's Eve, there is no better place to be than New York. All...
Jarringly over-edited with virtually no space for character or plot coherence, Carnahan's noisy movie strains...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...