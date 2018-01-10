Jessica Biel's Golden Globes look was inspired by the 1950s.

The 'Total Recall' star teamed up with her hairstylist Adir Abergel and make up artist Kara Yoshimoto Bua to create the classic beauty look for the awards ceremony, which took place earlier this week.

An elongated cat eye liner and a matte pink lipstick were created using Chanel make up and were inspired by film icons like Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor. Putting her own twist on the classic look, Kara opted for brown taupe pencil, which helped to lengthen and soften the eyes.

And Adir - who has worked with Jessica for over a decade - put her hair up in a low ponytail, before styling it into a bun.

Meanwhile, Jessica isn't new to attending award ceremonies and back at the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy awards last year, she admitted she was ''sweating for an hour'' in her nude coloured Ralph and Russo Couture dress because the air conditioning was broken.

Talking about the fashion nightmare, she said: ''You guys, we have been sweating for an hour, my back was stuck to the chair, my butt was stuck to the chair, my thigh was stuck to my other thigh ... it was intense, it was intense.''

And the star made it publicly known she was suffering from the stifling heat as she took to social media to share a photograph of her on her way whilst holding a glass of ice.

Alongside the image, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''When the AC is broken en route to the Emmy's you thank God for the ice in your drank. #emmys (sic).''