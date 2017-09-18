Jessica Biel was ''sweating for an hour'' in her gown prior to the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy awards because the air conditioning in her car had broken.
Jessica Biel was ''sweating for an hour'' in her gown prior to the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy awards.
The 35-year-old actress adorned a nude coloured Ralph and Russo Couture dress, with embellished detail, to the star-studded bash, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (17.09.17).
But the 'The Sinner' star has revealed she was faced with a fashion nightmare en route to the star-studded bash when the air conditioning in the car had stopped working and every body part was ''stuck'' to the chairs.
Speaking to 'Extra' about the malfunction prior to gracing the red carpet, she said: ''You guys, we have been sweating for an hour, my back was stuck to the chair, my butt was stuck to the chair, my thigh was stuck to my other thigh ... it was intense, it was intense.''
And the star made it publicly known she was suffering from the stifling heat as she took to social media to share a photograph of her on her way whilst holding a glass of ice.
Alongside the image, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''When the AC is broken en route to the Emmy's you thank God for the ice in your drank. #emmys (sic).''
And the style icon has revealed she envies her two-year-old son Silas' style because he gets to wear pyjamas ''all day long'', which Jessica only dreams she could do.
She told the American television programmed: ''Silas wants to wear pyjamas all day long. I don't care; if I could wear pyjamas all day long, I would.''
Jessica also revealed she attended the extravagant bash solo because her husband Justin Timberlake was headlining at a concert in Brazil.
When asked about the 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker's absence, she said: ''He's headlining 'Rock in Rio' in Brazil.''
Here are all the performances from the comeback series of 'Twin Peaks'.
He's embarking on his first ever solo arena tour.
The singer has donated half a million to relief efforts.
Pratchett died aged 66 in March 2015.
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
What could have been an intriguing look at how Alfred Hitchcock created one of his...
Alfred Hitchcock was in his sixties and struggling to come up with a fresh idea...
Audiences weren't exactly clamouring for a remake of that 1990 sci-fi hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger...
It is an uneasy period in human history, with the nation states of Euromerica and...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
On New Year's Eve, there is no better place to be than New York. All...
Jarringly over-edited with virtually no space for character or plot coherence, Carnahan's noisy movie strains...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...