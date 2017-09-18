Jessica Biel was ''sweating for an hour'' in her gown prior to the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy awards.

The 35-year-old actress adorned a nude coloured Ralph and Russo Couture dress, with embellished detail, to the star-studded bash, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (17.09.17).

But the 'The Sinner' star has revealed she was faced with a fashion nightmare en route to the star-studded bash when the air conditioning in the car had stopped working and every body part was ''stuck'' to the chairs.

Speaking to 'Extra' about the malfunction prior to gracing the red carpet, she said: ''You guys, we have been sweating for an hour, my back was stuck to the chair, my butt was stuck to the chair, my thigh was stuck to my other thigh ... it was intense, it was intense.''

And the star made it publicly known she was suffering from the stifling heat as she took to social media to share a photograph of her on her way whilst holding a glass of ice.

Alongside the image, which was shared on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''When the AC is broken en route to the Emmy's you thank God for the ice in your drank. #emmys (sic).''

And the style icon has revealed she envies her two-year-old son Silas' style because he gets to wear pyjamas ''all day long'', which Jessica only dreams she could do.

She told the American television programmed: ''Silas wants to wear pyjamas all day long. I don't care; if I could wear pyjamas all day long, I would.''

Jessica also revealed she attended the extravagant bash solo because her husband Justin Timberlake was headlining at a concert in Brazil.

When asked about the 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker's absence, she said: ''He's headlining 'Rock in Rio' in Brazil.''