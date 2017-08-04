Jessica Biel has joked that her son Silas is ''a total weirdo''.
Jessica Biel says her son is ''a total weirdo''.
The 35-year-old actress has son Silas, two, with husband Justin Timberlake, 36, and she joked that their little boy is really ''strange''.
She said: ''He is a total weirdo. But he's amazing. [Kids are] all weird. They're like these little lovely, strange, mini humans, and they're so specific.''
'The Sinner' actress also admitted that she struggles to balance her career with raising a child but acknowledged that it is something every parent goes through.
Speaking on 'Live With Kelly & Ryan', she said: ''It's hard - trying to find a balance between work and family and just being an independent human. You're stretched thin everywhere, and it's been amazing creatively but really hard. I think every working parent must feel the same.
''I don't think you ever master finding the balance. Like, you master it, and then your kids are grown up. Then you're home alone and sad, like, 'I wish I had something to master!'''
Meanwhile, Jessica recently called motherhood the ''most challenging'' job in the world.
She said: ''It's sometimes hard to find the words [to describe motherhood]. So amazing. So lovely. I'm over the moon. Honestly, I would say motherhood [is the most difficult role I've done]. It's probably the most challenging job in the world, but also the most joyous ... If I had to pick one [of the best moments] it would be when Silas' waking up from his nap. He looks up and sighs and I can feel his smile from deep inside. That feels like pure magic.''
