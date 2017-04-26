Jessica Biel says motherhood has made her ''more emotional and more sensitive''.

The 'Total Recall' star - who has two-year-old son Silas Randall with her husband Justin Timberlake - loves being a mother and says it has ''informed everything in her life''.

She told E! News: ''I don't know if that sounds kind of goofy. I just feel like I'm always ready for anything and everything at this point. Motherhood informs everything in your life. I'm more emotional, more sensitive, more everything to the world.''

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old actress previously revealed she doesn't want her son to follow in his parents' footsteps and join the showbiz industry.

She shared: ''He's probably [inherited] the entertainment gene. He's definitely very charming. It's such a challenging existence being an artist. It's hard. I just want him to be happy whatever he does.''

And the brunette beauty admits motherhood is the ''most challenging job in the world''.

She said: ''It's sometimes hard to find the words [to describe motherhood]. So amazing. So lovely. I'm over the moon. Honestly, I would say motherhood [is the most difficult role I've done]. It's probably the most challenging job in the world, but also the most joyous ... If I had to pick one [of my favourite moments] it would be when Silas' waking up from his nap. He looks up and sighs and I can feel his smile from deep inside. That feels like pure magic.''

Speaking about her husband, she added: ''Justin is a funny, sweet and caring dad - everything and more. I'd call him the perfect parenting partner ... Well, he supports everything that I do and that's why I think he's a wonderful partner. And we should just be able to talk and laugh and learn together.''