The actress and producer recruited her husband to compose the score for the film, which debuted in America on Friday (13Jan17), and the real-life couple had such good fun working together Justin and Jessica are now looking for other joint projects.

"(There's) nothing specific, but I think we had such a good time working together, and it was in just the right kind of capacity where we weren't on top of each other, in terms of both of us trying to compete with a particular lane," she told InStyle.

"I think we would really work very well together, and it was an enjoyable experience. It's nice to be able to spend a lot of time with your partner in a different way, not just hanging out at home, and not just doing whatever... Working together was really inspiring."

And Biel isn't averse to jumping over to music and recording something with her husband, adding, "I’ve sort of been trained as more of a stage singer, like musical theatre... I was a musical theatre kid. I grew up doing that kind of stuff. I do a lot of singing in the shower, singing nursery rhymes and things now.

"You never know... that would be super fun. He (Justin) obviously writes, in my opinion, some of the best music around, so I would not be going wrong if he was writing something for me to sing, or whatever.”