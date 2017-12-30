Jessica Biel says her relationship with husband Justin Timberlake works so well because they're both ''selfish'' and ''very career-oriented''.
The 'Total Recall' actress - who tied the knot with the singer in Italy in 2012 - says there are ''a lot of similarities'' between the pair of them including that they are ''very career-oriented''.
She told the February issue of Marie Claire magazine: ''We really have a lot of similarities. We believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. Also, in the business, we're very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers - about being focused and driven - and if you have someone who shares the same values as you, it's like, 'Score!'''
Meanwhile, Justin - who has son Silas, two - previously revealed he would love to have a daughter with Jessica.
Speaking at the Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women in Entertainment breakfast, he said: ''I feel really inspired to be in this room. People like Angelina [Jolie], Sherry [Lansing], Shonda [Rhimes], Nancy [Dubuc] and you strong women that are younger than me ... Oh my God, I've got to have a daughter. I'm ruined after today.
''To the men in this room ... I think we actually are here because we deserve the opportunity to speak up, to say when something is not right. We need to get on board. It's not a responsibility, it's our privilege. It's our privilege because at the end of the day if you can be lucky enough to be raised by a strong woman and convince a strong woman [Jessica Biel] to marry you, you will realise that we are nothing without the strength of women.''
