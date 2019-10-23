Jessica Biel isn't a fan of her husband's former band NSYNC.

The 37-year-old actress has been married to Justin Timberlake since 2012, and whilst she's no doubt proud of all his musical achievements, she admits she's never been a huge fan of NSYNC, the band that launched him into fame.

When asked during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon' if she was a fan of the group - whom Justin was a part of from 1995 to 2002 - Jessica confessed: ''Well ... No.''

Host Jimmy then followed up to ask if she was a fan of NSYNC's rivals the Backstreet Boys, and Jessica added: ''No, no, no. I was ... I was a lame musicy - not lame, but I was just listening to old school stuff. I was listening to theatre productions. I was listening to 'Rent'. I knew every word of 'Rent'. I was listening to motown, I was listening to old school stuff. I like, lived under a rock, I just wasn't into pop culture music.''

And to prove her point, Jimmy unearthed a clip of the 'Sinner' star from 1999, where she says she's ''not a huge fan'' of the 'It's Gonna Be Me' hitmakers.

In the old interview, Jessica said: ''To be honest, I don't really listen ... I mean, I know of them, of course, and I've heard of them, and I've heard the music, [but] I don't really think I own any of their CDs. I'm not a huge fan ... but, I mean, cool, I guess.''

Not much has changed over the years despite marrying Justin - with whom she has four-year-old son Silas - as Jessica also revealed she still doesn't know many of the group's songs.

During a recent trip to Italy, the 'Limetown' actress was dared to sing one NSYNC song in its entirety, and she had to receive special coaching from Justin because she didn't know the words.

She said: ''I couldn't [do it]. I only know three words: 'Bye, Bye, Bye' which is, I guess, one word three times. But I wasn't allowed to sing that. I had to sing something else. Justin coached me through the chorus, the verse, I'm looking at the words [on my phone]. It was humiliating, really humiliating.''