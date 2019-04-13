Jessica Biel has paid tribute to her husband Justin Timberlake as he finished his year-long 'Man of the Woods' tour, admitting she is ''in awe'' of her spouse.
Jessica Biel is ''in awe'' of her husband Justin Timberlake.
The 37-year-old actress has posted a sweet message for her spouse to mark the end of his 'Man of the Woods' tour, which concluded at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday (13.04.19).
She said in an Instagram video post: ''Hey Tennessee kid, I'm being quiet because you're in the next room. It's your last show, it's the last Man of the Woods show tonight. I would say that I'm so proud of you but I feel like that's the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you've done this past year-and-a-half. I'm just in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory doing what you've been put on this Earth to do. You inspire me, you inspire Silas. You inspire everyone around you. All of your fans, all of your friends and family to work as hard and with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I'm so happy that you're going to get some time off. I'm so happy for you and for us. Also I'm so sad that I won't be able to see you up there again for a while. You make my heart burst with joy and love when I see you doing your thing baby. I'm your No. 1 fan, I love you.''
And Justin was moved by the sweet post as he admitted he was ''crying''.
Alongside a red heart emoji, he commented: ''I mean ... I'm not crying. You're CRYING! I can't with this message. I love you so much.''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
What could have been an intriguing look at how Alfred Hitchcock created one of his...
Alfred Hitchcock was in his sixties and struggling to come up with a fresh idea...
Audiences weren't exactly clamouring for a remake of that 1990 sci-fi hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger...
It is an uneasy period in human history, with the nation states of Euromerica and...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
On New Year's Eve, there is no better place to be than New York. All...
Jarringly over-edited with virtually no space for character or plot coherence, Carnahan's noisy movie strains...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...