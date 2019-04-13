Jessica Biel is ''in awe'' of her husband Justin Timberlake.

The 37-year-old actress has posted a sweet message for her spouse to mark the end of his 'Man of the Woods' tour, which concluded at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday (13.04.19).

She said in an Instagram video post: ''Hey Tennessee kid, I'm being quiet because you're in the next room. It's your last show, it's the last Man of the Woods show tonight. I would say that I'm so proud of you but I feel like that's the understatement of the century and that somehow that I take ownership to what you've done this past year-and-a-half. I'm just in absolute awe of you every night to see you up there in your glory doing what you've been put on this Earth to do. You inspire me, you inspire Silas. You inspire everyone around you. All of your fans, all of your friends and family to work as hard and with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I'm so happy that you're going to get some time off. I'm so happy for you and for us. Also I'm so sad that I won't be able to see you up there again for a while. You make my heart burst with joy and love when I see you doing your thing baby. I'm your No. 1 fan, I love you.''

And Justin was moved by the sweet post as he admitted he was ''crying''.

Alongside a red heart emoji, he commented: ''I mean ... I'm not crying. You're CRYING! I can't with this message. I love you so much.''