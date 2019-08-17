Jessica Biel is ''forever grateful'' she got to work with the late Peter Fonda.

The 37-year-old actress penned a touching tribute to the legendary actor - who sadly passed away this week from lung cancer - in which she thanked him for the ''impact'' he had on her career when they worked together on the 1997 film 'Ulee's Gold'.

Taking to her Instagram account, the brunette beauty said: ''I had the honor working with #PeterFonda on the first movie I ever made (as an angsty teenager with a nose ring). Ulee's Gold was a huge opportunity and he believed in me.

''I'm forever grateful for him and the impact he had on me and my career. I'm sure countless others can say the same. Rest in paradise (sic).''

Peter died at the age of 79 and his family subsequently revealed that he suffered respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

In a statement, the family said: ''It is with deep sorrow that we share the news that Peter Fonda has passed away.

''[Peter] passed away peacefully on Friday morning, August 16 at 11:05am at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by family. The official cause of death was respiratory failure due to lung cancer.

''In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy.

''And, while we mourn the loss of this sweet and gracious man, we also wish for all to celebrate his indomitable spirit and love of life. In honour of Peter, please raise a glass to freedom.''

Peter was the son of iconic film and stage actor Henry Fonda.

He was best known for his starring role as Wyatt in 1969's 'Easy Rider', and also held roles in films including 'Ulee's Gold', 'The Hired Hand', and 'The Trip'.