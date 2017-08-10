Jessica Biel thought she was a ''unique, interesting'' photographer - but has realised she is ''s**t'' at taking photos.

The 'Sinner' actress had a number of possible career options in the pipeline, including being an archeologist, but thinks she made the right choice in the end.

Speaking in a Reddit AMA with fans, she said: ''Three things I've always been interested in besides acting and music: archeology, writing and photography.

''I was quite the amateur poet when I was a kid and Used to love writing short stories.

''I had a total fascination with Indiana Jones and thought I should be an archeologist like him but I realised they sit at a desk and brush sand away from relics all day long.

''I used to fancy myself a very unique interesting photographer until I realised I was s**t at it. But I enjoyed it and had fun.

''I still dabble at these things but just prefer this whole acting thing.

''I'm going to ask my mom to dig into the old files to find something that may have survived. For all your sakes I hope there's nothing. Stay tuned...(sic)''

Though Jessica is married to singer-and-actor Justin Timberlake - the father of her two-year-old son Silas - she admitted she rarely listened to his music when she was growing up.

Asked if she prefered Justin's group *NSYNC or their chart rivals Backstreet Boys, she admitted: ''I was such a theatre nerd at that time that I literally wasn't listening to either of those groups. I was listening to soundtracks, like 'Rent' and old 50's/60's music. I can be a little off on my timing. But if I had been cool, DUH, NSYNC all the way, baby!''

The 35-year-old star shot to fame playing Mary Camden in drama series '7th Heaven' when she was just 14 years old and the family saga taught Jessica a lot about keeping a close group of people around her.

She said: ''My favourite lesson? To be around and supported by a tight knit family was such a gift and that feeling carried from onscreen to offscreen.

''I'm very grateful for people in my life who have been with me through the bad and good and it's easy to forget about this when you're young and your friends are ignoring you.

''But it was such a wonderful experience and I'm still very close with them to this day.''