Jessica Biel hopes she is ''inspiring'' to her husband Justin Timberlake.

The 34-year-old actress - who wed the singer in 2012 - has gushed about her pop superstar husband, and says it's ''amazing'' to see him doing what he loves, and hopes she has a positive influence on his work life.

She said: ''I hope I'm inspiring to him. I think having a partner who is doing something that you're excited about - like for me, his music and everything that he does - it's just amazing to see somebody doing what they love, and I think it can be as simple as that.''

And despite hopes that the 'Total Recall' actress pushes the 35-year-old musician to be better, she also admitted that all she does at home is ''boss him around''.

She added: ''I just basically boss him around all the time.''

'''Do this, fix that, make that, take the garbage out, come on, get it together, wake up, don't go to sleep, stay awake,' I just boss him around.''

Meanwhile Jessica - who shares 21-month-old Silas with the 'Can't Stop The Feeling' hitmaker - also gushed about how ''wonderful'' she finds being a mother, but also highlighted the importance of being ''an independent human''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', the brunette beauty said: ''It's wonderful to be parents, and it's wonderful to give to your families and everything, but it's also important to be a person and to be an independent human and do things that make you happy.

''Because if you're not happy, your kids aren't happy, and your husband isn't happy, and your family isn't happy, it's not worth it.''

Recently, 'The Illusionist' star claimed she can't find a single flaw with the 'Cry Me A River' musician, despite looking for one ''every year''.

She said: ''Literally every year we're married I'm looking for that thing that he really sucks at.''