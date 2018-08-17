Jessica Biel felt ''awful'' when she first switched to a producing role on 'The Sinner', as she found it ''hard to let go'' of the feeling of being in the cast.
The 36-year-old actress - who has three-year-old son Silas with her husband Justin Timberlake - starred as Cora Tannetti in the first season of the USA Network crime drama last year, and after switching to producing for the show's second season, she admitted she found it ''hard to let go'' of the feeling of being in the cast, and felt ''left out'' of the group.
Speaking during an appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyer' on Thursday (16.08.18), Jessica said: ''It's so different and at first, kind of awful. It was sort of really sad not to be on set everyday, blood, sweat, tears, snot, tears and snot and faces, all day everyday. I kind of felt a little left out, a little butt hurt about the whole thing - but even though it was our decision, the creative teams decision that this was the right thing to do to maintain the integrity of the show. It's hard to let it go.''
But although she struggled in her new role at first, the brunette beauty was lucky enough to have the support of her family every step of the way.
Jessica previously revealed Justin - whom she married in 2012 - is always supportive of the roles she takes on and even watches the shows she's in, so was no doubt just as excited when she tried her hand at producing.
Speaking about Justin's support for her role in 'The Sinner', she said: ''He's been such a huge supporter of this all along. He knows how much the material is interesting to me and what a great opportunity this is for me to do something really different.
''He's really able to watch the show for what it is and not get too bogged down by the fact that he's seeing me in a very different light. I think he's just seeing it for its creativity and what fun we're all having as we're doing it.''
Season two of 'The Sinner' premiered on August 1, and is currently airing on USA Network.
