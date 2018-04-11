Jessica Biel has admitted regular exercise is the key to helping her keep focused within her hectic daily life.
The 36-year-old actress often finds herself juggling her working life with her personal one as a successful Hollywood star and mother to three-year-old son Silas - whom she has with husband Justin Timberlake - and has said she keeps herself balanced by completing regular workouts, both mentally and physically.
She added: ''Even if it's 30 minutes by myself, just doing some exercise, some mental exercise would be a great moment for me, or reading a book. I read a lot of scripts and it's amazing, but I miss my paperback. I miss the cozy corner of my room with my blanket and my tea.That would be a good moment, too.''
The 'Sinner' star has paired up with American Express as a spokesperson for its Live Life campaign - which celebrates people who are blending their personal passions with their careers - and has said she is ''constantly trying'' to intertwine both sides of her life.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''I am constantly trying to blend my personal and my work together on a daily basis, because it is my life. I just love this idea of inspiring people and celebrating the moments when anyone can say, 'You know what? I'm taking a break. This time is for me.' Honestly, it will get you ready to go back to the responsibilities of your life.''
It comes after the 'Next' actress - who tied the knot with 37-year-old musician Justin in 2012 - recently revealed that her top tip to a successful marriage is ''communication''.
When asked what makes her romance with the 'Say Something' hitmaker so strong, she said: ''Communication, communication, communication.
''The ability to be honest about how you're feeling and what your needs are. Just be able to communicate really honestly with your partner. That's worked for us so far. I would never want to speak on anyone else's relationship, but that's what we do.''
