Jessica Biel doesn't want her son Silas to be a musician like his father Justin Timberlake.

The 35-year-old actress is adamant her two-year-old tot will never follow in her 36-year-old husband's footsteps because she believes the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker makes the industry look ''very easy''.

Speaking about her plans for her child's future to News.com.au, the brunette beauty said: ''There's one thing I don't want for him. I really don't want him to be a musician.

''I know what you're thinking. Good luck to me, right?''

''I watch what Justin goes through and he is at the top of his game. He has access to work with any producer and he can actually get songs on the radio. And, this is from someone who makes great music - he tours and makes it look very easy.

''But he's been working for years and years and years to get to where he is.''

And Jessica fears Silas will not be as successful and envisions him being a ''struggling musician''.

She continued: ''I already have this image of [Silas] as a struggling musician and that's like, 'Oh my God!'.

''As a mom, you think 30 years into the future and you're like, 'How do I fix this for him?' I just want him to be like an engineer or a doctor, something like that.''

Although the 'Sinner' star doesn't want Silas to pursue the same career as the dark-haired hunk, she is keen for him to ''inherit'' Justin's ''charm and his sense of humour''.

She explained: ''I would like our baby to inherit Justin's charm and his sense of humour. There are many qualities I'd love him to get from Justin.''