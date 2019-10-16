Jessica Biel admitted it's hard to keep up with Justin Timberlake on the dancefloor.

The 37-year-old actress danced the night away at a nightclub with her 38-year-old husband after the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month but she admitted many revellers simply ''give up'' when they see the 'SexyBack' hitmaker's moves.

She admitted: ''You just give up and move away and sort of admire.

''Or, you throw out your best moves and see what sticks.''

The couple - who have four-year-old son Silas together - ''really went for it'' during their night out and had a great time.

Speaking on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Wednesday (16.10.19), Jessica confessed: ''I mean, we really went for it.

''We stayed out dancing until literally 3AM. I think we forgot that we were in our late thirties and we thought maybe we were in our early twenties or something.''

The 'Sinner' actress danced so hard, she nearly ruined the Louis Vuitton ensemble she wore to the fashion show.

She told the host: ''I sweat through that beautiful outfit.

''Oh my gosh, it was so beautiful. I was literally wringing it out by the end of the night. I said, 'This is going to have to be recycled and made into some sort of tote bag or something!'''

Meanwhile, although Silas is only four, his famous parents are in awe of his humour already.

Jessica said: ''He's telling the joke and gets the joke. Which is terrifying.''

The 'Limetown' star recalled a visit to St. Louis when Justin had a concert there.

She said: ''He was doing a bit about 'I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles.'

And Justin goes, 'What? What do you mean you don't like waffles? Are you in-sane.''He goes, 'I'm in St. Louis,'

''That's a good joke! I'm stealing that joke. That was really impressive.''