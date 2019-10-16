Actress Jessica Biel felt like a twenty-something after spending the night dancing until 3am with husband Justin Timberlake.
Jessica Biel admitted it's hard to keep up with Justin Timberlake on the dancefloor.
The 37-year-old actress danced the night away at a nightclub with her 38-year-old husband after the Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month but she admitted many revellers simply ''give up'' when they see the 'SexyBack' hitmaker's moves.
She admitted: ''You just give up and move away and sort of admire.
''Or, you throw out your best moves and see what sticks.''
The couple - who have four-year-old son Silas together - ''really went for it'' during their night out and had a great time.
Speaking on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Wednesday (16.10.19), Jessica confessed: ''I mean, we really went for it.
''We stayed out dancing until literally 3AM. I think we forgot that we were in our late thirties and we thought maybe we were in our early twenties or something.''
The 'Sinner' actress danced so hard, she nearly ruined the Louis Vuitton ensemble she wore to the fashion show.
She told the host: ''I sweat through that beautiful outfit.
''Oh my gosh, it was so beautiful. I was literally wringing it out by the end of the night. I said, 'This is going to have to be recycled and made into some sort of tote bag or something!'''
Meanwhile, although Silas is only four, his famous parents are in awe of his humour already.
Jessica said: ''He's telling the joke and gets the joke. Which is terrifying.''
The 'Limetown' star recalled a visit to St. Louis when Justin had a concert there.
She said: ''He was doing a bit about 'I don't like waffles anymore. I don't like waffles.'
And Justin goes, 'What? What do you mean you don't like waffles? Are you in-sane.''He goes, 'I'm in St. Louis,'
''That's a good joke! I'm stealing that joke. That was really impressive.''
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Spark is a teenage monkey living in an underground bunker on the virtually destroyed planet...
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
What could have been an intriguing look at how Alfred Hitchcock created one of his...
Alfred Hitchcock was in his sixties and struggling to come up with a fresh idea...
Audiences weren't exactly clamouring for a remake of that 1990 sci-fi hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger...
It is an uneasy period in human history, with the nation states of Euromerica and...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
On New Year's Eve, there is no better place to be than New York. All...
Jarringly over-edited with virtually no space for character or plot coherence, Carnahan's noisy movie strains...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...