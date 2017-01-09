Jessica Biel can't find any flaws with her husband Justin Timberlake.

The 34-year-old actress and the pop superstar tied the knot in October 2012, and Jessica has now revealed that despite nearing their fifth wedding anniversary she is yet to find a single thing that the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker isn't good at.

Speaking on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Monday (09.01.17), the 'Total Recall' actress said: ''Literally every year we're married I'm looking for that thing that he really sucks at.''

And it isn't just 'The Illusionist' star who loves gushing about her significant other, as 35-year-old Justin previously said he had a ''new appreciation'' for his wife after she gave birth to their 21-month-old son Silas.

He said: ''It changes everything. You literally wake up and look in the mirror and go, 'I have no idea what I'm doing!'

''It's crazy. This new appreciation for both of them, her and him, it's humiliating and it's humbling at the same time ... You watch her realise she has a gear she [thought she] didn't have and then you go, 'Woah, yeah.' ''

The loved-up pair recently sparked speculation they could be expecting a second child recently when they were spotted dancing at a basketball game as Justin cradled Jessica's stomach with his hands.

Ellen took the opportunity to clear up the rumours and phoned the 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker during Jessica's appearance on the programme to ask him about the potential baby, to which Justin jokingly said: ''I can't wait to find out whose it is!''