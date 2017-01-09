Jessica Biel says she can't find any flaws with her husband Justin Timberlake, despite trying to find one ''every year''.
Jessica Biel can't find any flaws with her husband Justin Timberlake.
The 34-year-old actress and the pop superstar tied the knot in October 2012, and Jessica has now revealed that despite nearing their fifth wedding anniversary she is yet to find a single thing that the 'Can't Stop the Feeling' hitmaker isn't good at.
Speaking on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show' on Monday (09.01.17), the 'Total Recall' actress said: ''Literally every year we're married I'm looking for that thing that he really sucks at.''
And it isn't just 'The Illusionist' star who loves gushing about her significant other, as 35-year-old Justin previously said he had a ''new appreciation'' for his wife after she gave birth to their 21-month-old son Silas.
He said: ''It changes everything. You literally wake up and look in the mirror and go, 'I have no idea what I'm doing!'
''It's crazy. This new appreciation for both of them, her and him, it's humiliating and it's humbling at the same time ... You watch her realise she has a gear she [thought she] didn't have and then you go, 'Woah, yeah.' ''
The loved-up pair recently sparked speculation they could be expecting a second child recently when they were spotted dancing at a basketball game as Justin cradled Jessica's stomach with his hands.
Ellen took the opportunity to clear up the rumours and phoned the 'Cry Me A River' hitmaker during Jessica's appearance on the programme to ask him about the potential baby, to which Justin jokingly said: ''I can't wait to find out whose it is!''
The upcoming documentary shows the mother and daughter living next door to each other in California and explores their unique relationship.
Alice Eckle is a roller-skating waitress deeply in love with Indiana State Trooper Scott. Before...
What could have been an intriguing look at how Alfred Hitchcock created one of his...
Alfred Hitchcock was in his sixties and struggling to come up with a fresh idea...
Audiences weren't exactly clamouring for a remake of that 1990 sci-fi hit starring Arnold Schwarzenegger...
It is an uneasy period in human history, with the nation states of Euromerica and...
The team that made the thin-but-enjoyable Valentine's Day in 2010 reunites for another massively overextended...
Jarringly over-edited with virtually no space for character or plot coherence, Carnahan's noisy movie strains...
Watch the trailer for Valentine's Day *Chick Flick Alert* Valentine's Day is a romcom set,...
Watch the trailer for Easy VirtueJohn Whittaker comes from a very well respected English family,...