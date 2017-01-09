Jessica Biel tried to punk her husband Justin Timberlake during a taped TV interview with Ellen Degeneres by joking she was pregnant again.
The actress let Ellen use her phone to make a random call to one of her celebrity contacts - and the host decided to call her man, who's an old friend.
The comedienne and Biel tried to convince the singer he was about to become a dad again by joking the actress was expecting a baby girl, but Justin, who was spending time with the couple's son, Silas, was not biting.
"I can't wait to find out whose it is!" he joked.
He then had a surprise in store for the ladies, revealing he would be at home in his "birthday suit" when his wife was done with the show.
Ellen quickly pounced on the visual and revealed she would be rushing home with Biel.
The chat airs on Monday (09Jan17).
