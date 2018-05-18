Jessica Biel has revealed the secret to her happy and long lasting relationship with husband Justin Timberlake - and admitted the loved up couple make sure to still go on dates.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake will never ''stop dating''.
The loved up couple - who married just over five years ago and have three-year-old son Silas together - are happier than ever, and the 'Sinner' actress has explained it's down to making time for each other as partners.
She told E! News: ''You just have to make time for date night, time for yourself alone and time with your partner.
''It has to be fun... My husband always says, 'We can't stop dating.' I love that because it's true.
''You have to continue to make the space for yourself and your partner to just have fun like you did before you had kids. And not talk about them! Keep it fresh, keep it exciting. Spontaneous if at all possible.''
It appears the couple have managed to strike a balance between parenthood and their own relationship, and yhe 36-year-old actress admitted while more kids are ''not currently'' in their immediate plans, she wouldn't rule out a bigger family in the future.
If they do have more children, they know they would be more relaxed about raising a family after calming down and adjusting to life as a parent since Silas was born.
Opening up on how their parenting styles have changed over the past three years, she added: ''We're not too crazed anymore. We were crazy in the beginning and didn't know what we were doing, and terrified and exhausted.''
Meanwhile, Jessica also opened up about her relationship with Justin, 37, last month, and explained the importance of communication.
Asked her secret to a healthy relationship, she said: ''Communication, communication, communication.
''The ability to be honest about how you're feeling and what your needs are. Just be able to communicate really honestly with your partner. That's worked for us so far. I would never want to speak on anyone else's relationship, but that's what we do.''
