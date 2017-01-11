Jessica Alba has vowed never to apply mascara in the car after having a beauty mishap, which saw her poke the product into her eye.
Jessica Alba has vowed never to apply mascara in the car after having a beauty mishap.
The 35-year-old actress - who co-founded her non-toxic brand The Honest Company in 2012 - has admitted she doesn't always ''commit'' to applying lashings of the beauty product on her eyelashes, and will not use the cosmetic item when she is on the go and in the car driving her eight-year-old twin daughters Honest and Haven because she has previously poked her eye in the process.
Speaking about the calamity, the brunette beauty - who is married to Cash Warren - said: ''I don't always commit to a mascara, especially if I am in the car driving with the kids, because I have been known to poke my eye, and it is not fun.''
And the 'Into The Blue' star has revealed she doesn't like to spend any longer than 20 minutes on her daily beauty routine, and relies on only two products a concealer and a blusher.
She explained: ''I don't like to spend more than 20 minutes. I am a 20-minute girl.
''I need concealer for sure and a cheek. I actually always bring my concealer duo with me even if I am at a Fashion show.
''I always get a little red around my nose, that's like my thing.''
And Jessica has revealed she ''totally'' wears make-up from her own label because she designed the items with her needs in mind, and has even dabbed some of her products on her friends when she noticed they were looking a little worse for wear.
Speaking in a Facebook Live video on the Honest Beauty social media account, she said: ''I developed basically my dream products, so I totally wear my own make-up every day.
''For example, one of my friends Derek Blasberg, who was sitting next to me at the Tory Burch show, was looking a little rough around the edges, so I used the concealer duo on him and he looked fresh as a daisy instantly.''
They'll perform the classic album in North America and Europe.
The ‘Taboo’ actor is rumoured to be playing a Stormtrooper in the next ‘Star Wars’ installment.
The two actors had all eyes on them as Gosling accepted his award.
Paramore's Hayley Williams found writing their fifth album was not an ''easy task''.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
While this second sequel to Meet the Parents features the same comedy of embarrassment and...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...