Jessica Alba has vowed never to apply mascara in the car after having a beauty mishap.

The 35-year-old actress - who co-founded her non-toxic brand The Honest Company in 2012 - has admitted she doesn't always ''commit'' to applying lashings of the beauty product on her eyelashes, and will not use the cosmetic item when she is on the go and in the car driving her eight-year-old twin daughters Honest and Haven because she has previously poked her eye in the process.

Speaking about the calamity, the brunette beauty - who is married to Cash Warren - said: ''I don't always commit to a mascara, especially if I am in the car driving with the kids, because I have been known to poke my eye, and it is not fun.''

And the 'Into The Blue' star has revealed she doesn't like to spend any longer than 20 minutes on her daily beauty routine, and relies on only two products a concealer and a blusher.

She explained: ''I don't like to spend more than 20 minutes. I am a 20-minute girl.

''I need concealer for sure and a cheek. I actually always bring my concealer duo with me even if I am at a Fashion show.

''I always get a little red around my nose, that's like my thing.''

And Jessica has revealed she ''totally'' wears make-up from her own label because she designed the items with her needs in mind, and has even dabbed some of her products on her friends when she noticed they were looking a little worse for wear.

Speaking in a Facebook Live video on the Honest Beauty social media account, she said: ''I developed basically my dream products, so I totally wear my own make-up every day.

''For example, one of my friends Derek Blasberg, who was sitting next to me at the Tory Burch show, was looking a little rough around the edges, so I used the concealer duo on him and he looked fresh as a daisy instantly.''