Jessica Alba wants to learn another language.

The 38-year-old star - who has children Honor, 11, Haven, seven, and Hayes, 18 months, with her husband Cash Warren - is determined to be bilingual even if she speaks the new dialect ''terribly'' and though her preference is to pick up Spanish, she doesn't really mind.

Asked what she wants to know before she dies, she said: ''How to speak another language. Even if it's terribly.

''Preferably Spanish, but I'll take anything.''

The 'Sin City' star hopes she has the time to be prepared for her death when the time comes.

She said: ''I think I'm scared of dying if I felt like it was happening immediately and I wasn't prepared for it.''

Jessica's biggest fear is the death of one of her children.

Asked what she's most scared of, she said: ''I never want to outlive my kids.''

The Honest Company founder believes the meaning of life is to establish ''true connections'' with other people and also to find ways to improve herself to find ''peace and joy''.

She told Stylist magazine: ''[The meaning of life is] creating as many true connections with people as possible and improving on your character to reach peace and joy.''

Jessica recently claimed parenting taught her the skills she needed to get ahead in business.

She said: ''It was the hardest job of all, but the one that prepared me most for a career in business.

''You learn to multitask and always be prepared.

''Early on, I made the mistake of not having diapers when we were out to dinner and ended up with a swaddle blanket around my kid instead.

''You learn to be creative, resilient and always prepared.''