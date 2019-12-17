Jessica Alba is helping to give people a ''Christmas they wouldn't otherwise be able to have''.

The 38-year-old actress has teamed up with American charity Baby2Baby - which helps provide families in poverty with supplies for their young children - for their annual Holiday Party, and has said working with the organisation makes her ''feel really fortunate'', and allows her to help ''connect'' people together.

Speaking to People magazine at the event - where she was accompanied by her husband Cash Warren and their kids, Honor, 10, Haven, seven, and 11-month-old Hayes - she said: ''[The event allows me to] give people a Christmas they wouldn't otherwise be able to have. We feel really fortunate. Just to be able to give a great experience. It's also because the families get to come together. We get to connect on a human level.''

This year, the 'LA's Finest' star and her family plan on staying home for Christmas (25.12.19), as they want to have a ''staycation'' rather than travelling like they usually do.

She added: ''We usually travel. This year, we're going to stay here and be cozy. This year, we're going to stay here in one house for three days and have a staycation.''

Meanwhile, Jessica's decision to be charitable this Christmas is no surprise, as she's long been a supporter of Baby2Baby, and often takes part in charity events.

In November the star reflected on her humble upbringing and how the lessons she learned as a child have influenced how she parents.

She said: ''All the odds were stacked against me. I'm a girl from a blue-collar family. My parents were teens when they had me. I had no silver spoon in my mouth.

''But I still found a way to be successful in a business that wasn't open-armed to a Mexican girl. So, my whole life I've always just wanted to pay it forward.

''If my kids complain when Cash and I go to work, I say, 'Do you like your life? Because it's not free. Your dad and I work hard so you can have everything you have. That's why you take care of your stuff.' ''