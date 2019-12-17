Jessica Alba is helping to give people a ''Christmas they wouldn't otherwise be able to have'', by donating to Baby2Baby, which gives essentials to families in poverty.
Jessica Alba is helping to give people a ''Christmas they wouldn't otherwise be able to have''.
The 38-year-old actress has teamed up with American charity Baby2Baby - which helps provide families in poverty with supplies for their young children - for their annual Holiday Party, and has said working with the organisation makes her ''feel really fortunate'', and allows her to help ''connect'' people together.
Speaking to People magazine at the event - where she was accompanied by her husband Cash Warren and their kids, Honor, 10, Haven, seven, and 11-month-old Hayes - she said: ''[The event allows me to] give people a Christmas they wouldn't otherwise be able to have. We feel really fortunate. Just to be able to give a great experience. It's also because the families get to come together. We get to connect on a human level.''
This year, the 'LA's Finest' star and her family plan on staying home for Christmas (25.12.19), as they want to have a ''staycation'' rather than travelling like they usually do.
She added: ''We usually travel. This year, we're going to stay here and be cozy. This year, we're going to stay here in one house for three days and have a staycation.''
Meanwhile, Jessica's decision to be charitable this Christmas is no surprise, as she's long been a supporter of Baby2Baby, and often takes part in charity events.
In November the star reflected on her humble upbringing and how the lessons she learned as a child have influenced how she parents.
She said: ''All the odds were stacked against me. I'm a girl from a blue-collar family. My parents were teens when they had me. I had no silver spoon in my mouth.
''But I still found a way to be successful in a business that wasn't open-armed to a Mexican girl. So, my whole life I've always just wanted to pay it forward.
''If my kids complain when Cash and I go to work, I say, 'Do you like your life? Because it's not free. Your dad and I work hard so you can have everything you have. That's why you take care of your stuff.' ''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
While this second sequel to Meet the Parents features the same comedy of embarrassment and...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...