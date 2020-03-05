Jessica Alba will star in 'Parents Without Borders' for Disney+.

The 38-year-old actress - who has children Honor, 11, Haven, eight, and two-year-old Hayes with husband Cash Warren - will also executive produce the documentary series, which is based on the book of the same name.

According to Deadline, the programme will shoot in different locations around the world and has been described as '''Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown' for parenting''.

Jessica will interact with families across the globe as she examines how culture shapes parenting.

Kathryn O'Kane will serve as director and showrunner on the travel series.

The 'Sin City' actress recently claimed the lessons she's learned as a parent helped her when it came to running her eco-friendly business The Honest Company.

She explained: ''I actually think that being a mum and trying to be the best mum, a lot of those same lessons that I've learned are what I try to apply when running my business. It's more about who you surround yourself with. The goal you end up reaching is great, you're only thinking of the next challenge you're wanting to do and the next goal you want to overachieve and what will come. It's hard not to be totally and completely overwhelmed.''

Jessica got the inspiration for her business when she was pregnant with Honor, after she suffered from an allergic reaction while using laundry detergent marketed to babies.

She said: ''[I thought], 'I'm going to create the solution by making products that are made from ingredients you can understand.' We try to formulate the most plant-based ingredient as possible using science ... It does cost a little bit more money to make and develop those products but I thought, the more people that have the option for a healthier and better option, making it affordable and accessible, then hopefully it will bring the cost down for these products.''