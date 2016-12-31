Jessica Alba thinks everyone should set New Year's resolutions as they help people take a step towards success.
Jessica Alba thinks everyone ''needs'' New Year's resolutions.
The 35-year-old actress - who has daughters Honor, eight, and Haven, five, with husband Cash Warren - hasn't set her own goals for 2017 just yet but thinks it's important to come up with some targets to reach each year.
She said: ''I haven't thought of any yet. But I do think everyone needs New Year's resolutions - it helps set you up for success.''
One thing Jessica, who is an app mentor for Apple, thinks would be a good resolution for young people is to learn how to code.
She said ''I think it is a core skill that the next generation should absolutely have.
''It's an important thing, it's the future and I do think it will be part of a basic skill set that everyone needs to have in order to be competitive.''
Away from her work on the big screen, Jessica has also amassed a huge fortune with her Honest Company organic products line and she is proud that she is able to be a good role model, as well as help people lead a healthier life.
She said: ''It's given me a sense of purpose.
''I feel like this is my way to contribute to society and for a little while it was about showing young girls that you can pursue your dreams.
''You don't have to be the typical mould of what a leading lady is.
''You can be tough, you can be a woman of colour like me and you can play roles that are strong.
''I really feel like my purpose is to give people access to healthy products so they can live a healthy life.''
The Mexican actor plays Captain Cassian Andor in the Star Wars Anthology film.
Lorde, Eminem and four other major artists who ought to be releasing new music in 2017.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's post-Hamilton career.
It was a year of dog smuggling charges, acrimonious break-ups, rock tours and blockbuster cameos for Johnny Depp in 2016.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
While this second sequel to Meet the Parents features the same comedy of embarrassment and...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...