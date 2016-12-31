Jessica Alba thinks everyone ''needs'' New Year's resolutions.

The 35-year-old actress - who has daughters Honor, eight, and Haven, five, with husband Cash Warren - hasn't set her own goals for 2017 just yet but thinks it's important to come up with some targets to reach each year.

She said: ''I haven't thought of any yet. But I do think everyone needs New Year's resolutions - it helps set you up for success.''

One thing Jessica, who is an app mentor for Apple, thinks would be a good resolution for young people is to learn how to code.

She said ''I think it is a core skill that the next generation should absolutely have.

''It's an important thing, it's the future and I do think it will be part of a basic skill set that everyone needs to have in order to be competitive.''

Away from her work on the big screen, Jessica has also amassed a huge fortune with her Honest Company organic products line and she is proud that she is able to be a good role model, as well as help people lead a healthier life.

She said: ''It's given me a sense of purpose.

''I feel like this is my way to contribute to society and for a little while it was about showing young girls that you can pursue your dreams.

''You don't have to be the typical mould of what a leading lady is.

''You can be tough, you can be a woman of colour like me and you can play roles that are strong.

''I really feel like my purpose is to give people access to healthy products so they can live a healthy life.''