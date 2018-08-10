Jessica Alba says the key to her lasting romance with husband Cash Warren is ''support'', as they always have each other's backs.
The 37-year-old actress has been married to film producer Cash Warren - with whom she has daughters Honor, 10, and Haven, six, as well as son Hayes, seven months - since 2008 and after the pair celebrated their first decade of marriage earlier this year, Jessica has said they work so well together because they always have each other's backs.
When asked how they've maintained their romance, the 'Mechanic: Resurrection' star said: ''We support each other. I think it's just nice to have someone who can just listen and be there for you and cuddle and ... I don't know, we do a lot of down time, and being chill. It's important to have a date night once in a while.''
The 39-year-old producer is a great father to their brood, and even allows his two daughters to paint his nails on the weekends.
Speaking to People Now, Jessica added: ''He wants to watch sports, on the weekend, and so he [says to the girls], 'You can paint my nails if you let me watch the sports.'''
Jessica's comments come after she previously revealed she was ''so proud'' to be with Cash in a social media post earlier this year which marked his 39th birthday.
The 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' star wrote on Instagram: ''My babe @cash_warren #happybirthday -2004 we fell in love on a movie set and spent the last 14 years creating a beautiful life together. 2018 we are falling in love w our 3rd baby.
''You are the calm and voice of reason, always keeping things in perspective and seeing the beauty and light in every circumstance. I love you more than words could explain and I'm so proud to be your partner in life. (sic)''
