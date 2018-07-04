Jessica Alba has revealed she has suffered sexual harassment throughout her career and thinks it's ''about time'' the Me Too campaign was launched.
Jessica Alba used to suffer sexual harassment ''all the time'' in her career.
The 37-year-old actress - who shot into the limelight as a teenager - has revealed she just ''accepted'' that she was going to be mistreated while growing up in the industry because she thought she'd miss out on opportunities if she had said anything.
Speaking on CNN's 'Talk Asia', she said when asked if she had experienced sexual harassment: ''Oh yeah, of course I have. Yeah. All the time along the way. I don't know, I guess you shouldn't have accepted it, but, as a young actress growing up in the business, you just accepted that that's the way you were going to be treated.
''You could either go this way or that way with it, and do I think I could've gotten some opportunities if I would've done this versus that? Sure.
''But for me, that's just not something I was comfortable with, frankly ... I mean, I've been doing this since I was 12. Imagine, imagine what that's like.''
And, although she brushed off the sexual harassment she suffered as a youngster, Jessica believes it was ''time'' for the #MeToo movement, which was launched earlier this year to encourage women in the entertainment industry come forward about their own experiences after Harvey Weinstein was accused of sexual misconduct.
She explained: ''I think things have been imbalanced for way too long and I think it's about time. No-one gave me a handout. No-one gave me an opportunity. I had to fight for it, but it would be nice if I had some people who helped me along the way and I didn't have to fall on my face so much, and it would've been also nice to have more women mentor me and help me along the way.''
And, being a mother of three children - Honor, 10, Haven, six, and Hayes, six months - the brunette beauty wants to encourage them to take control of their own bodies.
She said: ''There's warning signs and there's that feeling in your stomach and you have to listen to that feeling.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
While this second sequel to Meet the Parents features the same comedy of embarrassment and...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...