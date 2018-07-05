Jessica Alba has admitted she's finding it really hard to lose the last 15lbs she gained when she was pregnant with her son Hayes.
Jessica Alba is finding it ''challenging'' to lose her baby weight.
The 37-year-old actress gave birth to her third child Hayes six months ago and has admitted, although she's been working out regularly and trying to eat healthily, she is struggling to lose the last 15lbs - even though she didn't gain as much weight this time around as she did the two previous pregnancies with Honor, 10, and Haven, six.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the brunette beauty uploaded a boomerang picture of her toned tum and wrote: ''Still got 15 lbs to go - this is my most challenging considering I didn't gain as much w Hayes. 6 months postpartum. (sic)''
Meanwhile, Jessica recently admitted she has a ''terrible habit'' of being ''unhelpful'' whenever her children have lost something by telling them it's ''up their butt.''
She said: ''I have this terrible habit: Whenever my kids ask me to find something, they're like, 'Mom, where's my...' you know, backpack, toothbrush, whatever. And I just say, 'Up your butt,' and that's probably bad parenting. But they get to a certain age where I'm like, 'That's where it is: It's up your butt.''
But it isn't all jokes in Jessica's home, however, as she wants her brood to see her outside of her ''comfort zone'' by making mistakes and owning up to them.
She explained: ''I want my kids to see me push outside my comfort zone. And sometimes that means making mistakes and admitting them, which is especially hard in front of your kids.''
The 'Fantastic Four' actress and her film producer spouse Cash Warren - who wed in 2008 - often battle hectic schedules, and so they have established Family Fridays, in which they always spend the day together.
Jessica said: ''It's our game night. We get on teams and play Clue. Honor is really good. I love when she wins - she's strategic.''
