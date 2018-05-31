Jessica Alba says it's hard to keep fit and have a structured workout routine when she's at home but has been inspired by fitness fanatic Kate Hudson to keep her on track.
Jessica Alba says Kate Hudson is her workout inspiration.
The 37-year-old actress struggles to keep fit and healthy after taking an acting hiatus to raise daughter Honor, nine, and Haven, six, with husband Cash Warren, but Jessica has admitted that her showbiz pal's dedication to the gym and fitness makes her want to work harder and think twice about a ''glass of wine''.
She confessed: ''That s**t is hard. For me, it's more about posting what I'm really going through. Working out is not easy, but I'm doing it.
''I'm dropping a name here, but I was with Kate Hudson, and she's so fit! And I was like, 'You work out every day?' And she said, 'Of course I do. I was just like, 'F**k, man, she doesn't even question it, so I shouldn't question it either.
''But then I look at that glass of wine at 5 p.m. like, 'S**t! If I could just have that.' But I'm not giving myself that. Instead, I'm figuring out how to drink a lot of water.''
Despite this, the 'L.A's Finest' star believes being ''shallow'' motivates her because she strives to be a better person when ''haters'' critique her.
She told InStyle.com: ''I'm so shallow. It's people not believing in me. For whatever reason that motivates me.
''I don't know why. There are always haters, and my goals are not small ones. I just want to live a full life and stay curious and challenge myself.''
Meanwhile, the Honest Beauty founder revealed she's ''proud'' of her beauty and skincare line because its focus on natural ingredients helped ''pioneer'' the mainstream market.
She explained: ''I'm so proud of it, and I want it to be successful. I believe we're changing the conversation. You never really heard about toxic chemicals in products before.
''It wasn't that commercial when we launched six years ago. People weren't questioning ingredients or whether there was a safe alternative. Some people were, but they were sort of looked at as like, 'Oh, you're a hippie'
''But now it's mainstream, and that's cool. So we were pioneers. Hopefully, it will allow people to live better and healthier lives because they'll at least know what to avoid.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Harvey Weinstein wanted one movie, and almost sacked Peter Jackson over it.
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
While this second sequel to Meet the Parents features the same comedy of embarrassment and...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...