Jessica Alba says Kate Hudson is her workout inspiration.

The 37-year-old actress struggles to keep fit and healthy after taking an acting hiatus to raise daughter Honor, nine, and Haven, six, with husband Cash Warren, but Jessica has admitted that her showbiz pal's dedication to the gym and fitness makes her want to work harder and think twice about a ''glass of wine''.

She confessed: ''That s**t is hard. For me, it's more about posting what I'm really going through. Working out is not easy, but I'm doing it.

''I'm dropping a name here, but I was with Kate Hudson, and she's so fit! And I was like, 'You work out every day?' And she said, 'Of course I do. I was just like, 'F**k, man, she doesn't even question it, so I shouldn't question it either.

''But then I look at that glass of wine at 5 p.m. like, 'S**t! If I could just have that.' But I'm not giving myself that. Instead, I'm figuring out how to drink a lot of water.''

Despite this, the 'L.A's Finest' star believes being ''shallow'' motivates her because she strives to be a better person when ''haters'' critique her.

She told InStyle.com: ''I'm so shallow. It's people not believing in me. For whatever reason that motivates me.

''I don't know why. There are always haters, and my goals are not small ones. I just want to live a full life and stay curious and challenge myself.''

Meanwhile, the Honest Beauty founder revealed she's ''proud'' of her beauty and skincare line because its focus on natural ingredients helped ''pioneer'' the mainstream market.

She explained: ''I'm so proud of it, and I want it to be successful. I believe we're changing the conversation. You never really heard about toxic chemicals in products before.

''It wasn't that commercial when we launched six years ago. People weren't questioning ingredients or whether there was a safe alternative. Some people were, but they were sort of looked at as like, 'Oh, you're a hippie'

''But now it's mainstream, and that's cool. So we were pioneers. Hopefully, it will allow people to live better and healthier lives because they'll at least know what to avoid.''