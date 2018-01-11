Jessica Alba is ''so proud'' to be with Cash Warren.

The 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' star took to social media to pay a gushing tribute to her husband of nearly a decade as she marked his 39th birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: ''My babe @cash_warren #happybirthday -2004 we fell in love on a movie set and spent the last 14 years creating a beautiful life together. 2018 we are falling in love w our 3rd baby.

''You are the calm and voice of reason, always keeping things in perspective and seeing the beauty and light in every circumstance. I love you more than words could explain and I'm so proud to be your partner in life. (sic)''

Jessica and Cash recently welcomed their third child, a baby boy called Hayes, and are ''over the moon'' by the baby's arrival on New Year's Eve.

A source shared: ''Jessica and Cash are over the moon and in love with their baby boy, Hayes. Jessica had a smooth delivery on New Year's and was able to go home quickly, which she was very happy about. She keeps saying that 'third time's a charm' and how excited everyone is to have a boy in the family. Cash was rooting for a boy, and they are happy about their little miracle ...

''Jessica thinks that the process has been much easier so far because she has been a mom for years now. The girls are really excited to have a brother and already obsessed with him. Hayes has even had many visitors come to the house already, and everyone thinks he looks a lot like Cash.''

Cash - who also has Honor, nine, and Haven, six, with Jessica - has also been helping the actress out whilst she recovers at home.

The insider added: ''Jessica has been recovering. Cash has been very helpful with the basic newborn needs like changing and waking up during the night. Jessica plans to ease back into work later on this year, and will still be heavily involved in Honest Company.''