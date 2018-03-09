Actress Jessica Alba has shared pictures of her post-pregnancy transformation after chopping off her long locks.
Jessica Alba has chopped off her long locks in a bid to ''shed her pregnancy hair.''
The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to show how she is changing up her post-pregnancy look after giving birth to her now-two-month-old son Hayes.
She posted a video and a picture of her transformation on her Instagram with the caption: ''This happened. thx @chadwoodhair for the awesome #haircut- it feels sooo good to shed the pregnancy hair. Whaddaya think? (sic).''
The mum-of-three - who also has daughter Honor, nine, and Haven, six, with her husband Cash Warren - felt like she needed a new look after welcoming her son.
The Honest Beauty founder chopped the inches off her glossy brunette hair with the help of celebrity hair stylist Chad Wood, who also posted a video of the transformation to his Instagram page.
He captioned the video: ''Wait! I like that piece !! time lapse with @jessicaalba (sic)''.
Meanwhile, the 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' star has said she adores spending time with Hayes, admitting she has ''never been a morning person'' until he was born.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I've never been a morning person.... until now. Our morning feeding/cuddle is my favorite time of day. #morningsunshine (sic)''
A source close to the family revealed Jessica and Cash were ''rooting'' for a boy to add to their family, and they're over the moon with their ''little miracle''.
They said: ''Jessica and Cash are over the moon and in love with their baby boy, Hayes. Jessica had a smooth delivery on New Year's and was able to go home quickly, which she was very happy about. She keeps saying that 'third time's a charm' and how excited everyone is to have a boy in the family. Cash was rooting for a boy, and they are happy about their little miracle ... Jessica thinks that the process has been much easier so far because she has been a mom for years now. The girls are really excited to have a brother and already obsessed with him. Hayes has even had many visitors come to the house already, and everyone thinks he looks a lot like Cash.''
