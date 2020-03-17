Jessica Alba ''terrifies'' her son with her beauty regime because she often wears a hydrating mask to breakfast.
The 'Sin City' actress - who has Honor, 11, Haven, eight, and Hayes, two, with husband Cash Warren - starts her day with a shea butter and anitoxidant mask to hydrate her skin and can often be found with it covering her face over breakfast.
She admitted: ''I usually terrify my two year old.''
After removing the mask with warm water, Jessica then puts on moisturiser and uses a vibrating quartz massager to get it into her skin.
She told Vogue.com: ''It basically just gets the blood flowing.''
The 38-year-old star typically opts for fragrance-free products so they don't irritate her skin.
She said: ''I've had such reactive skin literally since I was born.
''I just really seek out products that are, for the most part, fragrance-free.''
When it comes to her make-up, Jessica loves a brown shimmery smoky eye but admitted she used to be ''intimidated'' by the idea of doing it for herself.
She said: ''It's a great day-to-night. I used to be really intimidated with doing my own eye shadow.
''Then, I learned all you have to do is get a fluffy brush and you can buff out all your mistakes!''
Before using a lengthening mascara, Jessica always uses a primer first.
She said: ''I always use a [lash] primer. It works so well with people with sensitive eyes, like me!''
She then uses cream blush, and explained: ''Just put a little bit where you would naturally flush.''
Jessica previously admitted she loves to fit in her workout before her kids wake up.
She said: ''Some of my favourite days are when I have time to crush a 45-minute hard cardio workout before the kids wake up. I'll usually take a Spin class which will get me home around 7am, which is normally when the kids wake up. Those are the days I feel most productive.''
