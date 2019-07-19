Jessica Alba regrets two of her tattoos and upset that laser treatment she had on the inkings hasn't worked.
Jessica Alba is ''so irritated'' by one of her tattoos.
The 'Sin City' actress has a number of pieces of body art but particularly regrets having a ''tramp stamp'' bow etched onto her lower back and a floral design on her neck, which she's desperately tried to have removed but to no success.
She said: ''I do have a few tattoos, and I regret one of them... maybe two...
''I got [the flowers] when I was, like, 17 and I'm so irritated that I got it. I got it lasered many times and it's not coming out.''
The 38-year-old star - who has children Honor, 11, Haven, seven, and Hayes, 18 months, with her husband Cash Warren - recently had the constellations of her kids' zodiac signs' inked across her left arm and admitted the ''meaningful'' tattoos are her favourite.
She told Refinery29: ''I really wanted to think about what would be meaningful over time, because when you get something when you're 17 and now you're 38, you're like, 'Hmm, don't know if that's too meaningful'. But for that one, the kids are forever.''
The Honest Company founder has already started instilling into her children the importance of looking after their skin.
She explained that the best piece of beauty advice she received from her own mother, which she's now passed onto her own kids, was: ''You've only got one face. Invest in it.''
She added: ''I put sunscreen on them when they're exposed to the sun all day.
''I talk to my daughters about skin care, and they use the Honest Beauty Organic Facial Oil in the morning before they go to school.''
