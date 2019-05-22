Jessica Alba and Cash Warren decided to marry on the day of their wedding, when they both realised they didn't have any plans.
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren decided to marry on the day of their wedding.
The 38-year-old actress tied the knot with her spouse - with whom she has three children, Honor, 10, Haven, seven, and Hayes, 16 months - over a decade ago in 2008, and has said their decision to walk down the aisle together was made on a whim when they both had a day off.
She said: ''I remember I looked over at him and we were in bed, and I was like, 'Do you have any meetings this morning?' And he was like, 'I don't think so.' And I was like, 'Should we get married?' And he was like, 'Ok.'
''I just didn't want to be rushed through my Nate 'n Al's crispy bacon drowned-in-butter pancake situation.''
The Honest Company co-founder also admitted she was nine months pregnant with her oldest daughter Honor when she and her film producer husband decided to get married.
And despite their wedding being decided in an instant, Jessica says her parents weren't so convinced on their partnership at first.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', the 'LA's Finest' star said: ''[My parents were like] 'Does he really know who you really are? Because you're kind of difficult.' I was like, 'Oh my gosh, Dad.'''
Meanwhile, Jessica previously insisted she and Cash, 40, are ''best friends'', and haven't stopped ''liking each other'' in their decade of marriage.
She said: ''My husband and I like each other still. [Laughs] I'm not good with conflict.
''I didn't know how to express myself, and I feel like I've evolved into this person who can communicate so you can address stuff before it gets out of control. We're best friends, and we respect each other.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
Arthur Bishop was once one of the most sought after 'Mechanics' (assassins) but after being...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
It's taken nearly 10 years for filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and graphic novelist Frank Miller to...
It's all about revenge in Sin City now as the wounded (both physically and mentally)...
The everlasting trail of violence, death and deceit continues with the return of several characters...
Robert Rodriguez returns to Grindhouse territory with this B-movie spoof sequel that mixes hilariously knowing...
Machete Cortez is a formidable former member of the Mexican Federal Police and happens to...
Machete Cortez, a former Mexican Federale agent, returns on another mission to kill as the...
Scorch Supernova is a highly respected astronaut who also happens to be a brawny blue...
Rodriguez attempts to reboot his children's adventure series with this raucously colourful fourth film, which...
While this second sequel to Meet the Parents features the same comedy of embarrassment and...
Essentially part three of the Grindhouse series, this old-style thriller sprang from Rodriguez's fake trailer....
Our favourite dysfunctional family returns to the screens once again in Meet The Parents Little...
Machete is a ex-Federale whose legend is known throughout Mexico. He's an expert killer but...