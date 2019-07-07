Jessica Alba thinks motherhood has been her ''hardest job of all''.

The 38-year-old star - who has Honor, 11, Haven, seven, and Hayes, 18 months, with husband Cash Warren - thinks being a parent has learned her to always ''be prepared'' and how to multitask and gave her the skills she needed to set up her own business, The Honest Company.

She said of becoming a parent: ''It was the hardest job of all, but the one that prepared me most for a career in business.

''You learn to multitask and always be prepared.

''Early on, I made the mistake of not having diapers when we were out to dinner and ended up with a swaddle blanket around my kid instead.

''You learn to be creative, resilient and always prepared.''

And Jessica also admitted her move into business was inspired by her 'Dark Angel' director James Cameron.

She told Britain's Cosmopolitan magazine: ''Working with James Cameron taught me about perseverance.

''He told me he was going to make a documentary about the Titanic, but the technology didn't exist to capture footage at those depths, so he created it.

''His mindset inspired me when I developed The Honest Company. If you really want something, make it happen yourself.''

But the 'Sin City' star admitted it took her some time to feel comfortable with her venture.

She said:'' I always sat back and let other people take the credit for my work.

''For the first three years of the company, everyone thought it was my [male] business partner who came up with the ideas.

''I had to get comfortable with being undermined, with owning that I was smart.

''That was hard for me and I had to overcome a lot of social anxieties.

''My husband was always like, 'You don't need to go to college to be smart' but I felt like [my business partner] got a different level of respect when he walked in the room.''