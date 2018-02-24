Jessica Alba's favourite time of day is cuddle time with her seven-week-old son Hayes.
The 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' star absolutely adores spending time with seven-week-old son Hayes and says she has ''never been a morning person'' until now.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I've never been a morning person.... until now. Our morning feeding/cuddle is my favorite time of day. #morningsunshine (sic)''
Jessica and Cash are delighted to have a boy in the family now and big sisters Honor and Haven have bonded with their little brother already.
A source shared: ''Cash was rooting for a boy, and they are happy about their little miracle ... Jessica thinks that the process has been much easier so far because she has been a mom for years now. The girls are really excited to have a brother and already obsessed with him.''
And the couple are ''over the moon'' by the arrival of their new baby.
