Jessica Alba paid tribute to the late Michael Jackson and Prince by throwing an 80s-inspired birthday bash for herself.
Jessica Alba threw a Michael Jackson vs. Prince-themed party for herself on Friday (28.04.17).
The businesswoman was determined to celebrate turning 36 with a birthday bash she wouldn't forget but not only did she pull out all the stops with a fancy cake with her face on it, she also made all of her celebrity guests - including pregnant Beyonce, Cameron Diaz, Jaime King and Will.i.am - dress up for her 80s-inspired gathering at the showbiz hotspot, The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood.
The birthday girl was clearly in her element and made sure all eyes were on her as she rocked up in a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, a sheer jacket and lace gloves.
The brunette beauty documented the majority of her special night on her Snapchat account and Instagram story by sharing video clips of her friends shaking their bottoms to the music.
And not only did she want to honour Michael and Prince - who passed away in 2009 and 2016 respectively - with her 80s-themed bash, she also paid tribute to them in her sweet speech.
She said: ''I feel like what Michael and Prince stood for was something that was above and beyond.''
She concluded by thanking her guests for ''touching'' her heart and being so ''meaningful'' in her life.
Prior to her festivities, Jessica was no doubt reduced to tears when she read her husband Cash Warren's sweet birthday message to her on his Instagram account.
The 38-year-old film producer - who has Honor, eight, and Haven, five, with the actress - said: ''I've spent the last few days wondering what to say to you on your birthday and I've come to realization that words aren't enough.
''Words can't describe the feelings I had when we first met. They can't describe the thoughts that went through my head when you said 'yes.'
''They can't describe my emotions when our daughters were born. They can't describe the warmth in my heart when we hug. They can't describe the joy when you make me laugh. They can't describe how strong I feel when you hold my hand. They can't describe how much I love loving you. Thank you for giving me a lifetime of experiences that I can't describe with words. Happy Birthday my babe!! (sic)''
