Jessica Alba ''really enjoyed'' her pregnancy and being able to slow down from work a little and ''bonding'' with her baby.
The 'Sin City: A Dame To Kill For' star welcomed son Hayes into the world six months ago and she really loved being able to slow down and ''bond'' with her baby whilst she was expecting.
She said: ''I actually really enjoyed that time, being pregnant, and just like slowing down a little bit and then having the baby and that bonding time.''
And the 37-year-old actress - who also has Honor, 10, and Haven, seven, with her husband Cash Warren - says her eldest daughter is helping out with the parental duties as much as she can.
She added to E! News: ''I feel like I just didn't have enough time in the day with two and I still feel that way, but I feel like we giggle a lot more. Haven I don't trust walking with him around 'cause she is 7, but Honor can throw him on her hip and like walk around and, like do things.
''The kids are really into him and it's teaching them how to nurture in a way and take care of a little person. They realise that he needs so much. It's different when you have an American Girl doll and you can like throw her in the corner and keep it moving. You can't do that with a real baby.''
Meanwhile, Jessica previously revealed she has learned to ''cherish every messy moment'' with her children.
Posting a photo of herself with her kids, she wrote: ''Motherhood: it's a doozy, isn't it? Your world gets turned completely upside down. Everything you thought you knew about what was important is no longer. And all the things you once took for granted - like sleep, and sitting down to eat an actual meal - become the greatest luxuries. Little people change you. To love and need someone that much and have them love and need you just as much...it's the best and hardest and most heartbreaking thing there is. (sic)''
