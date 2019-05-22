Jessica Alba has to have a ''shot of tequila'' before filming love scenes, because she still finds them ''weird'' to film.
The 38-year-old actress has starred alongside the likes of Pierce Brosnan in 2014's 'Some Kind of Beautiful' and Bruce Willis in 2005's 'Sin City', but says she's never been a fan of intimate scenes, and needs to be ''unprofessional'' and down a shot of alcohol before she's ready to film.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Skinny Confidential Him & Her' podcast alongside her film producer husband Cash Warren - with whom she has Honor, 10, Haven, seven, and Hayes, 16 months - she said: ''I think Pierce Brosnan and Bruce Willis are very attractive gentlemen, but like, it's weird. When you're choosing to want to be with someone in that way, it's very intimate. You're breathing on someone, it's all there, you're smelling the skin ... You want to choose who you're doing that with, and you gotta really pretend.''
And when podcast host Lauryn Evarts said she'd ''have to have a shot of tequila'' to get through the scenes, Jessica agreed.
She added: ''I do have to. I'm gonna say I'm unprofessional, 100 percent. Because I feel like really good entertainment people don't have to do that.
''Sometimes it's days and days of the same thing, and you have to recreate that moment every time, recreate the peak of your intimacy from this angle and that angle and this angle and that angle. And by the way - everyone's right here! Nothing about it is alone in the room.''
But the Honest Company co-founder says she's lucky her spouse Cash, 40, is in the same industry so he ''understands'' her struggle.
She said: ''What's nice about having a partner who understands the business ... is that he understands what it takes to do it. I'm working 16 hours a day, it's not glamorous, it's pretty intense.''
And Cash joked he doesn't understand what's so bad about sex scenes.
He said: ''The one part of the business I don't fully understand is that there's no way hooking up with someone else is not fun. She's always like, 'Oh there's so many people around, the director's there.' But you're still having fun, that dude's a stud ... there's no way you're not gonna enjoy hooking up with him.''
